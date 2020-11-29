Mysterious Monolith Discovered in the USA Disappears

It was announced today that the mysterious monolith, made in a statement by the Utah Land Management Bureau, has disappeared. The bureau shared in its statement that they received reports that a person or group bought the monolith on the night of November 27th.

Five days ago, the United States came to the fore with a mysterious metal structure located in the wastelands of Utah. Nothing was known about who and how the monolith was brought there, which makes those who see it directly remember the movie 2001: A Space Epic.

On the next day, it was revealed that this mysterious structure had actually stood in the same place for 4 years. There has been a new development today about the monolith, which we can see on Google Earth in 2015 to 2016. US officials announced that the monolith has disappeared.

Who bought it is unknown:

In the statement shared by the Utah Land Management Bureau, it was stated that the monolith was removed by unknown people. In its statement, the Bureau stated that they did not remove the monolith themselves and that they did not investigate crimes against private goods themselves. Finally, the bureau added that they received some reports that a person or group bought the monolith on the night of November 27th.

US officials avoided revealing where the monolith was when they first discovered the monolith. Because the authorities did not want the curious people who came to that area to get lost in the wastelands. However, this could not prevent anyone, internet users managed to find the location of the monolith.

The monolith, which was found buried in the ground about 3 meters tall, was discovered by biologists who counted wild sheep by helicopter in the region. Biologists who found this very interesting object while in the helicopter flew right over the monolith. We all look forward to the unveiling of the monolith’s story.



