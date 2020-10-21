Mysterious hackers donate their stolen Bitcoin

A group of hackers who made Bitcoin by locking companies’ systems claims that they donated this gain to charities “to make the world a better place.”

A hacker group has raised millions of dollars from various companies through ransomware attacks, and they claim to donate that gain to charities “to make the world a better place.”

10 thousand dollars of Bitcoin to two charities

Targeting big, profitable companies and locking their systems until they get paid with Bitcoin, this hacker group has issued receipts in a post published on the darknet showing that they have donated $ 10,000 to two charities. These charities were Children International and The Water Project.

“We think it would be appropriate for some of the money paid by companies to go to charities,” Hackers wrote in a blog post published on October 13th. We’re happy to know we’re helping change someone’s life no matter how bad our job is, ”he said. they used the expression.

An organization didn’t want the money

Children International did not want the money, according to the BBC. No statement has yet been received from The Water Project.

They used The Giving Block

Hackers took advantage of The Giving Block, a US-based initiative that allows donations with cryptocurrency for donation. The company stated that it was trying to determine whether these coins were actually stolen, and if they determined, they would be returned to the rightful owner.



