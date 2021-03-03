Mysterious ghost radio from CoD: Black Ops brings awards

Activision announced on Wednesday (03) that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a promotional action with a radio broadcast that will give Double XP codes to players. The event starts today and continues until March 10, next week.

The transmission will take place on the website www.radiofantasma.com.br. The codes released in the middle of the program must be typed on the page itself. If the player sets the password correctly, he will receive an email informing him about the reward, which will be redeemed at this site http://www.callofduty.com/redeem. In addition to CoD: Black Ops Cold War itself, the 2XP token can be used in Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to the developer, the campaign was inspired by radio broadcasts made during the Cold War. “The dynamics of the campaign immerses players in the game universe and still gives them the chance to unlock codes and earn rewards within the game,” explained Anadege Freitas, Head of Marketing at Activision in Brazil.

The Cold War period, marked by geopolitical tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, was characterized by espionage. To try to outwit each other, nations use encrypted radio codes in their communication.

Free Access Week

The special campaign is being carried out in this which is the Free Access Week of the Multiplayer and Zombie Epidemic modes in CoD: Black Ops Cold War. Whoever plays the game during this period can take all the progress achieved for the full game, if it is purchased.

Cold War-based FPS is on sale for a limited time on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Battle.net.

And you, will you participate in this action? Are you enjoying the zombie CoD mode? Tell us in the comments section below!