Mysterious Analyst Warns: The Collapse May Deepen For These 2 Altcoins!

The Twitter analyst, nicknamed Pentoshi, expects smart contract giants Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) to continue their downtrend. According to the analyst, it is possible to see drops of up to 30% with the violation of critical support levels.

Critical levels approaching in 2 altcoin projects

The mysterious crypto analyst known on Twitter as Pentoshi warns his 514,500 followers that the failure of bulls to push Ethereum above $3,100 risks revisiting the broad bottom around $2,000:

Ethereum (ETH) is currently retesting from the bottom after a 50% rally from $2,200. Is it possible to hit the hard resistor? March is the key to everything.

Pentoshi cites the possibility of the Fed increasing interest rates in March to keep inflation in check. You can find the expectations of the analysts who commented on the effects of the possible interest rate meeting of the Fed on February 14, which we quoted as Somanews, on Bitcoin. Pentoshi, on the other hand, advises investors to be cautious in the coming weeks due to the uncertainty level of the macro high environment:

The ball is in Fed’s court. I still truly believe that caution is strongly warranted for the month of March. This market isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Fed is in an unusual stalemate and we don’t yet know how these moves will affect the markets. Let’s just be careful. That is all.

Pentoshi predicts Solana will return to $80 after being rejected at $120

According to the crypto analyst, a Solana (SOL) that goes below $80 can definitely reach $50. Pentoshi follows and interprets the following technical chart for this:

Let’s create a good market structure for next year and fill in the gaps where support has not been established.

At the time of writing, Ethereum and Solana are trading in the $2,900 and $95 region, respectively. ETH and SOL were showing a slight increase of 1% while Bitcoin remained stable in the last 24 hours. While Ethereum is down 5% compared to last week, Solana has lost close to 20% in the last 7 days.