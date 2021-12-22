Mysterious Analyst Announces Bitcoin Target and Altcoin to Explode!

According to the famous analyst, while Bitcoin takes the position for a rally, a big move is coming for a low-capacity altcoin. A crypto strategist and trader nicknamed Pentoshi points to an altcoin poised to rise as he predicts that Bitcoin is poised for a rally.

Bitcoin rally?

Analyst Pentoshi says he follows XYO Network (XYO) closely to his 425,000 Twitter followers. XYO is a blockchain that allows token mining while saving datasets with geospatial and geospatial information connected to users’ smartphones. According to the crypto strategist, XYO is showing signs of breaking a crucial resistance and igniting a potential surge of over 70% from its current price of $0.035. Analyst says:

XYO is on my watchlist. Number 3 on Coinbase is a great sign. Seeking S/R (resistance to support) conversion for clean input. The volume makes me believe a bigger move is coming but I need to watch out for entries so I’ll pay some cash for confirmation.

As for Bitcoin (BTC), the crypto strategist says that the leading cryptocurrency has likely made a local bottom and is now poised for a bounce. According to Pentoshi, the current bearish sentiment will force individual traders to jump on Bitcoin when BTC rises. The analyst says:

BTC update: the squiggly line does its job. I caught a small fish in the net. Life is Beautiful. plebs selling to absorption. Imagine no dips below $60,000 so far, and then [bearish] moves in demand areas. Liquidity prevents the price from moving. The price paid off. When plebs realize they’re short-lived, they will be buyers as the price forces them to take action.

Pentoshi says that BTC’s false break below the $46,000 support has put king crypto in a position to liquidate the shorts and keep prices around $53,000.