My Time at Sandrock: how to increase the size of your backpack inventory

My Time at Sandrock largely revolves around the creation of items, which means that inventory management is the key to the efficient procurement of materials. In addition, most of the game time will be associated with exploring various areas of the world and collecting raw resources that can be taken home for recycling or combing at the workstation. Accordingly, the main character should have enough space in the inventory of the starting backpack to carry with him the items necessary for widespread use.

Later, various sizes of storage boxes will become available, but the size of the player’s backpack inventory is still the main asset of the player in My Time at Sandrock. For example, the main character will often walk or run from point A to point B to complete missions or collect resources. Their backpack will undoubtedly fill up during this time, and soon the player will need to set aside some of their items for future use. However, during an assignment or quest, there are times when a certain item or set of resources is required, but the player will not have an item at hand due to lack of space in the inventory. Thus, precious time can be lost because the main character has to make a round trip to get the necessary materials.

Keeping this in mind, fans My time in Portia should know how to increase the size of their inventory if they want to save both real and game time. Fortunately, the procedure for increasing the number of backpack slots is simple and can be performed at any time during the passage.

How to increase inventory space while working at Sandrock

To increase the size of the backpack inventory in My Time at Sandrock, open the inventory screen and click on the most recent cell with the plus sign. A window will appear giving players the opportunity to spend a Goal to unlock slots in the backpack. The cost starts from 10 goals, which is a very reasonable investment to expand the space. However, as the main character continues to add slots, the price will gradually increase. The fee for adding a size can increase from 100 goals to 1000 goals after buying a certain number of rows. However, fans of indie crafting simulators should not worry about these increased costs. When they need that much space in their inventory, they will probably already have more than enough funds to increase the size of the backpack.

The best way to get a Goal for adding inventory slots to My Time at Sandrock is to complete the main story, accept commissions, and sell easy—to-make items when market demand is high.