My Time at Sandrock: A Romantic Guide

In My Time at Sandrock, you can have an affair with fourteen male and female characters. Each character, regardless of whether he is cute or not, has likes and dislikes that can be used to figure out which gifts will improve the relationship. Most romantic characters can be found by opening the menu and going to the “Social Networks” tab. Potential candidates for marriage should have a heart icon in their profile. However, since the game is still in early access, not every romantic character has a heart icon.

There are currently 14 characters to have an affair with in the early access version of My Time at Sandrock, but 17 have been confirmed for the full version of the game. Burgess, Miguel and Pen are all male characters who will eventually become romantic, but the opportunity to start a relationship with them has not yet been added. Additional romance options may also be added before the full release. There are currently seven male and seven female characters in the novel.

Related: How to Upgrade Your Home in My Time at Sandrock

Each character will react to the donated items in different ways, because everyone has their likes and dislikes. Loving romantic characters also love and hate certain items, so players should choose gifts carefully. Almost every character likes to get water, so players can give it to them if they don’t know what to give. Items that the character likes or likes have a positive effect on the relationship, but gifts that they don’t like will have a negative impact. Along with items like jewelry, furniture, or even fish in My Time at Sandrock, players can also gain +1 to any relationship by interacting with non-player characters once a day.

Variants of men’s novels in my time at Sandrock

Arvio: Arvio seems to like luxury items like gold candlesticks, diamonds or bejeweled eggs, but he also likes iron tools or weapons, leather belts and other accessories. Giving Arvio items he doesn’t like, such as scraps or damaged materials, will hurt the relationship. Ernest: Ernest was added as a romantic character to achieve a goal on Kickstarter. His likes and dislikes are currently unknown, but players will be able to communicate with Ernest and give him water to improve the relationship. Paper, as well as food waste, steamed sweet potatoes, egg custard and other food products. Fang doesn’t like to get any other scrap. Justice: Justice likes to get bronze or iron weapons and equipment, as well as Researcher’s clothes. Players should not give Justice any stone weapons, as well as dilapidated or damaged items. Owen: Like most romantic characters, Owen doesn’t like wreckage and dilapidated objects. Players can give Owen cooking items such as a spice rack or a copper pot. He also likes explorer’s clothes, leather gloves, animal skin carpets and other high-quality items. or any model. Qi has a lot of dislike, including plants, waste, minerals and almost everything that is not based on technology. Unsur: Unsur loves resources that can be mined in My Time at Sandrock, such as diamonds, opals, amber, magnesium ore. , and most minerals. Currently, Unsur has no known antipathies, so any item not included in his likes will have a neutral effect, raising the relationship to +4.

Variants of a female novel in my time at Sandrock

Amira: Players can give Amira statues, gems, clothes and pieces of furniture. Amira does not like waste, tools, weapons and items related to animals. Katori: Katori likes to receive jewelry, statues, and ornaments, such as a display of armor, a DNA model, or a potted plant. Wreckage, damaged items and weapons will negatively affect the relationship with Katori.Elsie: Elsie loves Desert Defender gear, fireworks, and any kind of animals, including the Shiny Scorpions in “My Time at Sandrock.” As is the case with most of the characters, Elsie does not like leftovers and low-quality items. Grace: Most of the items related to food or cooking can be given to Grace to improve the relationship. Grace should avoid scraps and damaged items. Heidi: Heidi likes to get high-quality tools, jewelry and seafood. Players can also give Heidi decorations such as potted plants, retro fans and elegant furniture. Scraps and spoiled things will damage the relationship. Jane: Jane was added as a romantic character to achieve a goal on Kickstarter. Her likes and dislikes are currently unknown, but players will be able to chat with Jane and give her water to improve the relationship. to improve the relationship. Mi-an is unhappy with getting leftovers or damaged items, as are most of the characters in My Time at Sandrock.