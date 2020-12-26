My Time at Portia became free at Epic Games

The gift Epic Games will give players for the date of December 26, 2020 has been announced. My Time at Portia, the farming simulation released by Pathea Games on January 23, 2018, was free for Epic Games Store users today.

We can now almost certainly look at the leaked list, which has progressed as 10/10 full hits so far. If there is no change, according to the leaked list, other games will be given free of charge until December 31st; There will be Night in the Woods, Stranded Deep, Solitairica, Torchlight II, and Jurassic World Evolution.

Prepare for a new year by starting a new life in the enchanting town of Portia! My Time at Portia is free to claim until December 27 (11:00 AM Eastern) and yours to keep forever. 🔧🎀 https://t.co/mwakxFCNGq pic.twitter.com/89ZccGkvr4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 26, 2020

The free game announcement was made on the Epic Games Store’s official Twitter account. The statement reads: “Prepare for the new year by starting a new life in the charming town of Portia.”

In this charming town of Portia, you can grow crops, raise animals, and befriend the playful inhabitants of this fascinating post-apocalyptic region.

The town of Portia is full of friendly new faces you will meet. Make friends, complete requests, exchange gifts, date someone, and experience romance. You can do it all in My Time at Portia. My Time at Portia will take you to a wonderland surrounded by incredible beauty. There is something that can be done for everyone on this adventure! Find new regions and enjoy the sense of discovery, attend regular in-game festivals and many other events.

My Time at Portia System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 2120 or AMD FX 4100? 3.0 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI 7770 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600? 3.5 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 560

VRAM: 4 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 10 GB available space

The metacritic score of My Time at Portia is 73. If you enjoyed productions such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon or if these games are of interest to you, we recommend that you do not miss My Time at Portia. You can add the game My Time at Portia to your library until Sunday, December 27th, and follow us for all free games to come.



