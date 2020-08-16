My Talking Tom and Bulk Colors; July 2020

My Talking Tom Friends and Stack Colors! were the most downloaded games in July 2020 on the Google Play Store and App Store. Called in Brazil “My Talking Tom: Friends”, the game remained in first since the previous month and shared the Top 5 downloads with the debutant Stack Colors !, Subway Surfers and the Battle Royale of Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. Check below which games were most downloaded in the general ranking and in the separate lists for Android and iPhone phones (iOS). The survey was released last Wednesday (12) by Sensor Tower, a consulting website for games and mobile apps.

The game of virtual pets Meu Talking Tom: Amigos had almost 36 million downloads this month, close to 37.5 million in June, but it is no longer in the Top 10 of the App Store. Most installations came from India with 29.7%, followed by Brazil with 11%.

Now Stack Colors! it was a July premiere. In it, the player goes through a course and stacks colorful obstacles according to their colors. Produced by Voodoo, the title had more than 32 million downloads and was most popular in India, with 18.6% of installations, and in Indonesia with 8.7%.

Subway Surfer, the most downloaded game of the decade that usually figures in the Top 10, won extra positions after a false viral story about the game’s origin becoming popular. Subway surfers took the position of Garena Free Fire who dropped to fourth place, while PUBG Mobile maintained fifth place as in the previous month.

In the App Store the first two positions were with debuting games in July. The first place went to Tye Die, a game about painting T-shirts with the old technique of tying and dyeing fabrics, which had 16 million downloads on iPhone and Android. Second was Doctor Care, a game about caring for the feet of patients with the strangest problems through minigames, with 15.6 million downloads in the overall top.

General list

1. My Talking Tom: Friends

2. Stack Colors!

3. Subway Surfers

4. Garena Free Fire

5. PUBG Mobile

6. Tangle Master 3D

7. Cube Surfer

8. Ludo King

9. Tie Dye

10.Doctor Care

App Store

1. Tie Dye

2. Doctor Care

3. Subway Surfers

4. Cube Surfer

5. Beat Blade

6. Jiangnan Ancient Town

7. PUBG Mobile

8. Tangle Master 3D

9. Stack Colors!

10.Homescapes

Google Play Store

1. My Talking Tom: Friends

2. Stack Colors!

3. Garena Free Fire

4. Subway Surfers

5. Ludo King

6. City Construction Yes

7. Hunter Assassin / Hunter Assassin

8. PUBG Mobile

9. Tangle Master 3D

10.Black Hole Hero



