“My mom still calls me…” — Meghan Markle, 41, Tells How She Still Remains a Little Mom’s Daughter

Meghan Markle experienced a storm of emotions in her latest episode of “Archetypes”. Since childhood, Markle has been actively involved in changing the stereotypical world, exploring all of this. She delved into her far-reaching discussions about women and the social conventions imposed on them. However, before all this, Markle took the moment to recognize the strongest woman in her life, her mother.

Recalling some of her sweetest childhood memories, Markle was all smiles when she mentioned her mother. Despite this, she couldn’t stop saying that even though she is now the Duchess of Sussex, she will always be a little girl for her mother. During the podcast, we also learned about Markle’s mother’s adorable nickname.

Meghan Markle spoke about her mother’s tenderness in a podcast

Before moving on to the main course, Markle recalled a few pleasant days spent with Doria Ragland. “My mom still called me a flower,” the Duchess said, shedding light on their always wonderful relationship. Revealing her nickname, she joked with a cute gesture that 41-year-old Meghan Markle is still a flower for Ragland. Then she shared some memories of school life.

Before talking about freedom and self-realization, she shared her memories of the Immaculate Heart Catholic School for Girls in Los Angeles. The Duchess was educated for five significant years from the age of 12 to the age of 17. All this time, her mother was her mainstay, who shaped her into what she is today. However, this is not the first time Meghan Markle has expressed gratitude to her mother in Archetypes.

Earlier that month in the episode “The Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” she found a moment to thank Ragland again. Speaking about her mother, Meghan Markle has faced criticism because of her maternal race. Although her father is white, her mother is black, which gives Markle a bi-racial color. Doria Ragland is currently a social worker and former yoga instructor, originally from Ohio, USA.

