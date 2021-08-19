My Hero One’s Justice 2 Will Have Shinso Hitoshi as DLC Fighter

This Thursday (19), Bandai Namco announced that My Hero One’s Justice 2 will receive a new fighter as an addition to the original cast: Shinso Hitoshi. Another detail is that it will inaugurate the new season of the game’s Season Pass, which will still have four other fighters that have not yet been announced.

In case you’re curious to see the warrior in action, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that gives you an idea of how Shinso Hitoshi will behave in combat and some moves that are part of his attack list:

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is available in PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch versions. By the way, feel free to use the space for comments and say what other names you would like to see added to the game’s character list in this new Season Pass.