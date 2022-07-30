My Hero Academy, issue 359: Where is the Soundboard?

Below are spoilers for Chapter 359 “My Hero Academy” “Place of Study” by Kohei Horikoshi, available in English at Viz Media.

Bakugo is clearly My Hero Academia’s favorite character among the fandom. He was number one in all the popularity polls in Japan, and he had some of the most touching growth and development scenes in the series. The only thing he lacked so far was a fight in which he was given the opportunity to give his all against an opponent who does the same, but it ended when his battle against Shigiraki reached its maximum.

In this battle, Bakugo fully manifested himself both in battle and as a character. His angry shout at Miruko is comical, his high mobility and strength cause people to tremble, given his young age, and, most importantly, inspires his development as a person and the way he challenges the ideals and beliefs of both All For One and Shigiraki. When he’s about to attack Shigiraki with a new move, will he be able to hold off Shigiraki until Deku arrives?

All in this together

The chapter of My Hero Academia opens with a scene in which support students continue to repair a floating installation from underground. They note that the base is falling because it cannot support the weight of Shigiraki’s growing body. When this happens, the business student records the battle and gives comments.

When another support student asked why he was there at all, they replied that it was because keeping records of heroes’ victories is vital, and why the world should know how they all achieved victory today. After that, Horikoshi draws some fantastic art of Bakugo’s huge explosion, and again we see him making another incredible two-page panel.

The eraser head reminds Monome not to blink for a second, and Yaoyorozu even feels an explosion from under the stadium. Immediately, she realizes that it’s Bakugo, too. Similar to how Bakugo fought Deku for the first time, it shows how everyone reacts to Bakugo’s explosions.

Those who don’t know him just assume that this is his recklessness, but Kaminari tells them that he always considers his actions. When he fought Deku for the first time, although it seemed like he was aiming to kill him, he always aimed his attacks at just knocking him out and holding back. A few moments later, this is confirmed by Shigiraki/All for one, when he praises Bakugo for thickening his explosion to reduce massive damage and increase destructive power. However, this compliment comes from his condescending attitude, since in the end he did not act on the villain.

All roads lead back to the Deck

When Shigiraki praises Bakugo, he actually used his right hand to punch him in the face, tearing off the right part of the Dynamite mask, grabbing Bakugo’s right forearm and crushing him with incredible force and little effort. The mittens that Bakugo wears on his wrist have been destroyed, and seeing the danger that the young UA student finds himself in, the Best Jinist and Miruko rush to his aid. However, this didn’t help much, as Shigiraki brushed them off like flies, claiming that the power he possessed was the power of the Almighty. Bakugo then lies on the ground coughing and unable to move as Shigiraki menacingly approaches him. He doesn’t understand at all how his strongest attack barely scratched him, but does Shigiraki know how to insult a wound. Also literally. When he comes forward, Shigiraki/Bakugo speaks down for one, saying that he is not interested in his ambitions or feelings, but only in the relationship he has built with Deku over the years that he cares about.

The eraser head is forced to sit back and watch as Shigiraki is about to kill the student he helped train and wanted to see in the fight for the number one title. He shouts to Mandalay asking where Deku is, but she has no way to contact him. He then calls out to the professional heroes to see if any of them will rise up to protect his disciple. Suneater gets up first, saying how he would really like to spend the prom. An unknown voice encourages him, saying that when all this is done, they will ask Neza to give them one. Nejire says yes, but the Sun Eater still can’t figure out how they have a chance, but Lemillion rises from the wreckage and says that when all is said and done, even if they can’t defeat Shigiraki, they will definitely hold him until Deku arrives. to save the day. Then we get a stunning shot of Lemillion, Sun Eater and Hado bravely standing together, saying that they will face Shigiraki along with their triple threat force.

Conclusion

This chapter is a very refreshing continuation of the most recent one. Horikoshi still manages to create an exciting action, as well as making the chapter much easier to track and follow.