My Hero Academy Celebrates 100 Episode Mark With New Poster

My Hero Academy: The anime My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia, in the original) will air its 100th episode next Saturday (12).

And through the official social networks of the series, the producers released a new commemorative poster, in which they show their protagonist walking animated by frames of scenes that show his main achievements and achievements throughout the seasons.

Currently, the anime is in its 5th year, telling the saga of a young man who was born without any kind of power in a society in which almost all inhabitants have some magical ability. Even so, Izuku Midoriya, or Deku, doesn’t give up on his big dream of being a great hero just like his idol, the smiling All Might.

When joining a famous institution, even though he is being bullied all the time, he can finally be trained to achieve his goal. Obviously, many villains come his way, as well as extremely endearing allies.

Check out the full post posted on Twitter:

Learn more about the 100th episode of My Hero Academy

The anime is based on an eponymous manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and produced by the famous Bones studio. Launched in 2016, the series was quite successful with viewers also because of its characters full of deep layers.

In Brazil, episodes were shown by the open channel Loading TV, with the availability of the first three seasons in streaming Funimation. In other countries, the anime can be seen by Crunchyroll.

A new movie containing a new story for the series is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 6 this year, yet no release is scheduled for other locations.

Those who follow the current exhibition can already prepare for the introduction of the arc My Villain Academia, which is at an advanced stage in the manga. In it, the League of Villains will gain even more space, focusing on the past of figures such as Shigaraki, Toga and Twice.

In this way, the 100th episode will also act as a transition to this new saga. So stay tuned and be sure to check out all the news related to My Hero Academia!