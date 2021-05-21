My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Gets Launch Trailer

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, Those who enjoy open world games and have fun with mobile games received a new option this Thursday (20th): My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. To celebrate the occasion, the development team released a trailer showing some of what can be seen here.

As its name implies, this game is set in the same universe as the My Hero Academia series, and brings a complete campaign for the player, in addition to PvP, cooperative modalities and the promise of new content being made available every month.

Here’s what this version for mobile devices looked like:

Did you like what you saw? Do you intend to give the game a chance? Share your opinion in the space below for comments.