My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero) Anime: All Filler Chapters

My Hero Academia: The Kōhei Horikoshi manganime, one of the emblems of Weekly Shonen Jump, is also one of the biggest anime phenomena on an international scale.The My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) anime was the great trigger for the international success of Kōhei Horikoshi’s original manga. The Weekly Shonen Jump, back in July 2014, was in search of new long-distance icons for the magazine after the farewell of two unforgettable creations of the modern era: Naruto and Bleach. And they did it with the adventures of Izuku Midoriya in his quest to become a hero. If you are planning to watch his anime, which is run by the Bones studio – one of the best current animations in seasonal anime – and avoid as much filler as possible, we recommend that you continue reading.

Differentiating between canon and filler: why does filler exist?

It doesn’t hurt to remember what stuffing is. Like the vast majority of anime, especially those based on works from Weekly Shonen Jump, they reach the television networks once the success of the manga is assured. That’s why there is a lot of distance between the manga (more advanced) and the anime. In anime that are not seasonal, like One Piece, there is a moment when the anime gets too close to the rhythm of the manga – because in an anime episode there is more time to tell than in a manga chapter – and you have to take decisions.

There are two possible options: stop the broadcast of chapters or create original stories, not always devised by the original car or author of the manga, and let the manga accumulate new chapters to adapt to the anime. This is how the concept of seasonal anime was born. Networks plan episode batches better, can devote more financial resources — which translates to higher animation quality — and there’s not as much filler.

Sometimes there is hardly any filling. Some notable anime by seasons of Jump are My Hero Academia with 5 seasons for now, Haikyu !!, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen or Black Clover. As you can see, it is a healthier format that is here to stay.

That does not prevent the existence of the My Hero Academia anime, which thanks to Stuffed Anime we can determine exactly. The episodes marked as “mixed” are those that have part filler and part canon.

My Hero Academia Filler Episode List

Episodes 1 and 2 – Mixed

Episodes 3 to 29 – Canon

Episode 30 – Mixed

Episode 31 – Canon

Episode 32 – Filler

Episode 33 – Canon

Episode 34 – Mixed

Episodes 35 to 38 – Canon

Episode 39 – Filler

Episode 40 – Mixed

Episodes 41 to 53 – Canon

Episodes 54 and 55 – Mixed

Episodes 56 and 57 – Canon

Episode 58 – Filler

Episodes 59 to 63 – Canon

Episode 64 – Filler

Episodes 65 to 88 – Canon

Episode 89 – Mixed

Episodes 90-103 – Canon

Episode 104 – Filler

Episodes 105-108 – Canon