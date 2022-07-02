My Hero Academia Battle Royale Game Ultra Rumble has received a new trailer

Given the popularity of My Hero Academia, it’s not surprising that this property has been adapted into many video games. Besides fighting games like My Hero One’s Justice, there have also been several mobile spin-offs like My Hero Ultra Impact, a 3-on-3 combat role-playing game that uses gacha mechanics to summon popular characters from the franchise. The series will focus on another game genre, Battle royale, with the upcoming My Hero Ultra Rumble from Bandai Namco.

My Hero Ultra Rumble was first revealed in an issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Jump. It advertises that players can participate in 24-player multiplayer battles with teams of three. It also featured several playable characters with heroes such as Katsuki Bakugo, the Almighty and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, as well as villains such as Tomura Shigaraki. Bandai Namco recently uploaded a trailer that gives a little more information about what to expect from this anime-based battle royale.

The trailer for My Hero Ultra Rumble begins with Midoria at the USJ training center, where he is in a three-man team with his teammates Bakugo and Todoroki. Each hero has a unique set of skills that are demonstrated in this trailer. For example, Midoriya can run around the field and even use a whip to swing through buildings using “One for All”, while Bakugo can travel fast using his “Explosion” quirk to move forward. Todoroki can also summon sheets of ice that can create paths for his teammates. Both Midoriya and Bakugo can enter third-person shooters to use their quirks.

You can also play as some of the villains of My Hero Academia, including Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, Dabi and even Mr. Compress. In addition to the Almighty, you can also play a number of professional heroes, such as Cementos and Mount Lady in her giant mode, which towers over other game characters. The trailer also shows fans’ favorite students, such as Ochako “Uravichi” Uraraka and Tsuyu “Froppy” Usui.

As in the case of My Hero One’s Justice 2, this game will have an English dubbing, and voice actors such as Justin Briner, Chris Sabat and Clifford Chapin will reprise their roles. My Hero Ultra Rumble will also be undergoing closed beta testing, in which players can register to get a chance to participate. If a fan attended Anime Expo, they can enter a priority pre-registration code to get more chances to become part of the closed beta testing. Although the game is multiplatform, this closed beta version will only be available on PS4.

My Hero Ultra Rumble is in development for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.