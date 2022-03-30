MY GOD! Zendaya did her makeup for the Oscars 2022 and the Vanity Fair afterparty

Just like us! Zendaya looked perfect at the Oscars, but here’s the thing: the 25-year-old actress made her own glamour for the big night and after party.

The Dune star shared an incredibly glamorous photo from the red carpet on Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, in which her silver smoky eyes were fully visible. While her beauty was breathtaking, we were struck by her signature.

“I do my own bit from time to time,” she captioned the image, in which her glowing skin, pink lip and metallic eye were fully visible. To achieve this image, Zendaya, who shone in a Valentino outfit, used the entire Lancôme product line.

However, her status as a makeup connoisseur did not stop and did not start with the main event — oh no. She even stepped up the drama in her image at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when the Oscar ceremony ended.

“And then I changed my eyes… @lancomeofficial,” the Euphoria star captioned a photo of her furious eye makeup, which gave her an extra effect. The fabulous face was the perfect complement to her Sportmax suit and sleek hairstyle.

While the Emmy Award-winning actress usually has a glamorous team ready for such major events, she has been open about her love of playing with products. In an interview with Us in 2015, she explained that she is a big fan of tutorials on Youtube.

The main advice she has learned over the years? “You just have to study your face,” the Disney star explained. “Sometimes it just means sitting in front of a mirror and trying different things.”

At the time, she also talked about her love for a good glow. “I’m obsessed with everything that glitters,” she told Stylish. “Buy a good highlighter and boom! Show it to the whole face, and you will shine.”

The star’s love of beauty even led her to partner with L’Oréal in 2019. “It’s a huge honor for me to have the opportunity to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible cast of iconic women,” the Shake It Up star said. in a press release of the time.

The pharmacy brand couldn’t be more excited to have a star on board. “Zendaya brings a young and unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity,” said International President Francoise Lehmann.