My Father Believed The Existence

Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to set foot on the Moon with Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969, stated that his father believed in the existence of aliens. Neil Armstrong, who had a very important place in human history with the words “A small step for a man, a big step for humanity” just before he set foot on the moon, died on August 25, 2012.

“It would be arrogant not to believe”

Speaking of a memory he lived with his father, the son Armstrong said, “Once I heard someone ask my father if he believed in extraterrestrial life and he said,” It would be arrogance to not believe. ”

Mark Armstrong said that the Apollo program raised the belief of humanity and emphasized the importance of working more for our future, and stated that every person in the world still feels part of the landing on the Moon.

Apollo missions at the focus of conspiracy theories

Apollo missions, where NASA organized manned flights to the Moon, nowadays actually witness conspiracy theories that the Moon is never visited. Not only are these the only claims, but evidence of extraterrestrial life is also allegedly found on the Moon. According to this theory, the reason why moon travels were stopped after 1972 was that evidence of extraterrestrial life was found.

Of course, these claims will be disproved if the Moon is returned in 2024. NASA also aims to establish a sustainable station on the Moon by partnering with Australia, Canada, Europe and Japan.



