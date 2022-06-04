MXR Phase 5 May Finally Fulfill Sony’s Unfulfilled Spider-Man Dream

Sony has been trying for years to launch the Sinister Six project in its Spider-Man franchise, but the MCU has a much better chance of creating something similar. Sony, obviously, is not going to abandon the film “The Sinister Six” after “Morbius”. They are fighting the next con artist to make his big screen debut, Kraven the Hunter. However, the efforts so far have been disappointing and in no small part thanks to Sony’s concept management. However, there is a team of villains in the MCU that can steal thunder right from under Sony: Masters of Evil.

First appearing in Avengers #6 (1964), the Lords of Evil were the first union of supervillains gathered to overthrow Earth’s Greatest heroes. They consisted of several enemies that the Avengers had previously fought, and had abilities suitable for dealing with them. Baron Zemo was Captain America’s physical mate and moral opposite. The Smelter was an analogue of Iron Man, and the Radioactive Man was the answer to Thor and the Black Knight, who is already in the MCU to fight both the Giant Man and the Wasp. Later versions of the team will improve the composition, for example, replacing Zemo with Doctor Octopus, Ultron and even Zemo’s own descendant.

Setting up Masters of Evil throughout Phase 5 would be an easy way for the MCU to steal the thunder from Sony by beating them to the punch with a potentially better result. Sony shamefully mishandled its first attempts to create the “Sinister Six” and is still experiencing problems with it. Meanwhile, the MCU can make changes to its well-tested formula to properly set up all the necessary scammers. Moreover, the Masters of Evil will give a chance to see a new kind of threat in the MCU.

Sony is clearly struggling with the idea of the Sinister Six. They’ve already made a mistake once before with the unfortunate failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which focused so much on trying to create the Sinister Six that it ended up distracting attention from the rest of the film. While Sony’s new spider universe was a relative success in “Venom,” the film, which was actually aimed at creating an evil faction, “Morbius,” became a meme-worthy failure. Not only that, but his brief post-credits scene “Vulture” was widely ridiculed, partly because of how much of Michael Keaton’s “Vulture” was shown in the early promotion, and mostly because of how forced it was. Even Spider-Man: No Home, despite its overwhelming success, was an MCU movie and yet was not the Sinister Six movie that Sony promised. On top of that, this villains build was not created, but retroactively extracted from previous films.

However, the MCU has the tools to become Masters of Evil. Sony’s current method of presenting the Sinister Six is ultimately flawed, as only one of its members currently has any connection to Spider-Man, and it’s not even the Spider-Man of their particular universe. On the other hand, the optimal way to implement such an idea would be to introduce all the participants in a series of three or four Spider-Man films, and then create a team. While this method seems unlikely for Sony Spider-verse, the MCU could easily go down this path with the Avengers by installing new nemeses for each of the new core members throughout Phase 5 and then allowing them to return in a later team. . The MCU even has a head start on this, as Zemo is still kicking and is exactly the type of mastermind who can arrange such a meeting.

With a new era for the Avengers on the horizon, new types of threats should be considered. The Avengers fought not only with each other, but also with gods, killer androids and space warlords. Provided that this generation of heroes leaves enough of their enemies alive, the team of their respective sworn enemies, assembled specifically for their destruction, will become a new one that can be added to the list for the MCU. Where Sony is struggling with its spider universe and Sinister Six, the MCU can succeed with the Masters of Evil, giving this new generation of Avengers a truly worthy threat.