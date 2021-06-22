MWC 2021: Samsung to hold virtual event on ‘smartwatch future’

MWC 2021: The South Korean manufacturer Samsung will not physically be at MWC 2021, the most important annual event in the mobile technology sector. However, the brand has confirmed a virtual conference as part of the electronics fair.

The “Samsung Galaxy virtual session” will take place on June 28, 2021, at 14:15 (GMT). The broadcast will take place on the company’s own YouTube channel and on the event’s website.

According to the brand, the focus of the presentation will be “how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices ensures more possibilities for people to enrich their lifestyles”. In addition, the brand’s vision of the future of smartwatches will be presented, with “new opportunities for developers and users, created to ensure a new era of experiences for smartwatches”.

Finally, the company will demonstrate device security features and innovations for data protection.

MWC 2021

Traditionally, Samsung presents in an event prior to Mobile World Congress the new smartphones of the Galaxy S line, in addition to other devices. However, this happened when the fair was held between the end of February and March each year.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the start of the covid-19 pandemic and postponed once again, the fair will take place this year on June 28th and July 1st, in face-to-face format, but without several companies that chose not to participate. Even so, several elements of the programming were also designed for the virtual audience.