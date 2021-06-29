MWC 2021: Samsung Introduces New One UI for Galaxy Smartwatches

MWC 2021: Samsung took advantage of MWC 2021 to present news about its foray into the wearable market. The company revealed details about the new version of the One UI for smart watches, which will have tight integration with Wear OS.

After revealing a partnership with Google, Samsung announced that the One UI Watch interface will be integrated into the new Wear OS, under development by the two companies. The company also confirmed that it will soon launch a new Galaxy Watch that will bring the new system.

According to the company, users can expect more apps in the wearable system, courtesy of the Android-based app store. In addition, Samsung promises improvements in the usability of the interface, with more integration with the smartphone.

The company revealed that the smartwatch’s settings menu will be very similar to the one present on Samsung smartphones. The novelty guarantees a familiar look for the brand’s loyal customers.

According to a preview released by Samsung, when the user installs a new app on the phone, One UI Watch will automatically bring the program to the smart watch. The smartwatch interface will also more easily integrate cell phone commands: when the user blocks a contact using the wearable, for example, the information will also be transferred to the cell phone.

In addition, thanks to working together with Google, Samsung will open up its Watch Face creation tools to the community. Thus, more developers will be able to create customizations for smart watches.

According to the company, the customization tools will be released to all developers later this year. More details on the One UI of smartwatches are expected to arrive in the coming months, when Samsung will hold an Unpacked event to unveil its new Galaxy Watch.