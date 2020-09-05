MV “Dynamite” Reaches 300 Million Views On YouTube

It doesn’t feel like the music video for “Dynamite” has now reached 300 million views on YouTube.

As of Saturday (05/09) at 16.50 KST, the music video for ‘Dynamite’ has received a total of 300 million views on Big Hit Labels’ official YouTube channel.

‘Dynamite’ is an English-language music video released by BTS on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST, so the number of views was achieved in just 15 days, 3 hours and 50 minutes.

BTS again broke BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ music video record which previously achieved 300 million views in 32 days and 5 hours.

Once again safe to BTS and ARMY!



