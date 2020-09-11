Mutation found to fight diabetes and heart disease

A mutation has recently been discovered that could be beneficial for those with diabetes or heart disease. If you want to know more about it, the following sections will be useful to you.

Lipoproteins

An article on the Infosalus portal indicates that a study by the Carneige Institution of Science has derived a possible therapeutic use for blocked arteries and other health risks from a mutation of MTP, a critical protein for the synthesis of proteins with ApoB .

ApoB, or apoliproteins-B, are the proteins that mobilize fat molecules (lipids) in the body. The assemblages of lipids and proteins, lipoproteins, are crucial for lipids to move into body tissues.

However, lipoproteins are also capable of causing cardiovascular diseases, which is why they are commonly known by the name of “bad cholesterol” when we talk about our diet.

The role of the MTP

MTP, or microsomal triglyceride transfer protein, is concentrated in high amounts in animals, including humans. Commonly, this protein can mobilize different types of lipids towards ApoB, such as triglycerides and phospholipids.

However, in the study, MTP blocked triglyceride loading, but not phospholipid loading. This separation is important because a high number of triglycerides in the blood is linked to poor clinical outcomes in the form of diabetes and heart disease.

Before the study, MTP mutations promoted a malabsorption phenomenon that was thought to be negative for humans. However, the mutation examined is not because MTP can still transfer phospholipids for lipoprotein production.

With this research, the possibility of creating MTP inhibitors that mimic the characteristics of this mutation in order to reduce the proportion of triglycerides in the blood is left open.

In conclusion, lipids are an element that can be quite useful if we want to fight diabetes and heart disease that can be threatening to our health, so we suggest you keep them in your diet.



