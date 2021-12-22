Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden Is Free On Epic Again

Mutant Year Zero: Confirming leaks, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is today’s free game (December 22nd) on the Epic Games Store. The game needs to be activated within the next 24 hours, until 1:00 pm the following day, to remain permanently in your account.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free (again) on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Vampyr) https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/cnEg4Tztwq — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Epic has offered Mutant Year Zero for free activation, but it could be a good opportunity if you missed your previous chance.

The Epic Games Store will keep pace with one free game a day, but as much as the store tried to keep it a secret, it leaked a list of what to expect in the next few days. So far this list has proven correct, so tomorrow’s game has a high chance of being Vampyr.