Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden For Free On The Epic Games Store

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the new free game on the Epic Games Store. We tell you what steps you must follow to get hold of it forever on PC. Epic Games Store unveils its new free game as part of the Christmas in-store campaign. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the one chosen for the next 24 hours, who will take over from Second Extinction. You will find this tactical RPG at no additional cost until December 23 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“Humans have disappeared and today the Earth is riddled with mutants, a mixture of deformed humanoids and animals, who rummage through the remains of civilization in the hope of finding salvation or at least something to put into their mouths”, Fundom, its editor, explains in the official description. “To survive, you and your companions must venture into the Zone. Perhaps one day you will find the Eden of legends, that refuge that the ancients had in the middle of hell, where, according to the stories, the truth hides. It is possible that you will find the answers there ”.