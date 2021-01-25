Mutant Coronavirus Emerging in England Displayed

The mutated coronavirus, which is causing concerns about COVID-19 to rise again, has been seen by scientists for the first time. According to the statement made from Russia, the coronavirus vaccine called EpiVakKorona continues to be effective against the mutant virus.

The mutated SARS-COV-2, which first appeared in the UK and caused concern upon the announcement of its higher contagiousness, was imaged by scientists from the Vektor State Research Center in Russia.

According to the statement made by the Russian Human Health and Consumer Protection Agency, scientists managed to take a photo while examining the mutant coronavirus under the microscope and shared it publicly.

Russia’s new PCR tests can detect SARS-COV-2 mutation

By examining the mutated coronavirus closely, scientists aim to reveal their similarities and differences with SARS-COV-2, one of humanity’s greatest fears over the past year.

Again, according to the statement of the Russian Human Health and Consumer Protection Agency, the new PCR tests developed by the Russian Human Health and Consumer Rights Protection Service (Rospotrebnadzor) can detect the SARS-COV-2 mutation and distinguish it from the non-mutated forms of the virus.

One of the most striking points in the said statements is that the EpiVakKorona vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center does not reduce the effectiveness of the mutated variant of SARS-COV-2.