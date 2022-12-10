Must Love a Christmas Star Lisa Lapira Explains The Pleasure of Romantic Comedy After The Equalizer and The Benefits of Working With Hallmark Stars

CBS will soon celebrate the holiday season with actress Lisa Lapira, who will play a very different role than the one that fans of the Equalizer are used to seeing. She plays Natalie in the movie “Must Love Christmas”, playing a writer known for her love novels about Christmas, but this time it is the author who can find love. Lapira talked to CinemaBlend about the main role in the film “Must Love Christmas” in addition to her role in The Equalizer, about the advantages of working with Hallmark Christmas film graduates Neil Bledsoe and Nathan Witte, as well as how this film will stand out from the general mass.

“Must Love Christmas” will send writer Natalie to the town of Cranberry Falls, where she will find herself between Nick (Neil Bledsoe), a journalist who wants her to tell her story, and Caleb (Nathan Witte), who has been in love with her since childhood. Although it is safe to say that some kind of conflict is not far off, even in a genre known for its gaiety and brightness, it will not be close to what Lisa Lapira faces in the series “Equalizer”, which is currently in its third season on CBS. . When the actress told CinemaBlend about her new project, she shared what attracted her to the role of Natalie and “Must Love Christmas”:

Well, I’m a fan of romantic comedies, especially a fan of Christmas romantic comedies, so the offer to play a major role in this genre already excites me. Then I read the script and I had to play someone who has a real trajectory, not only in a romantic relationship, but also in her personal life, she turns from awkward in society into someone who is fully present.

Natalie will have to go beyond the choice between two men who came to “Must Love Christmas” with a lot of experience in holiday cinema, but not such a journey as her character Mel in “The Equalizer”. Lisa Lapira had to strain various acting muscles to travel to Cranberry Waterfalls, so that the experience was more festive than full of stunt scenes. When I asked what it was like for her to come to a Christmas movie after working on a popular drama, she shared:

It was so great. I’m dying to do a romantic comedy. I mean, comedy is what I started doing, especially on television, so it was a genre I’m a fan of and something I wanted to do as an actor. So it was just a refreshing change. If you’re going to change from someone so confident, someone who – I feel like I’m doing a lot of tricks, especially this season – is so confident physically and physically imposing for someone so small, it’s fun to just walk away. 100% the opposite, and be the one who is most physical when lifting your cat.

Mel certainly has a lot more to do with Robin McCall from Queen Latifah than picking pets, so Natalie from Must Love Christmas is definitely another direction that Lisa Lapira liked to explore. According to the trailer, Natalie is known as the “queen of Christmas romance”, but in fact she hasn’t been on a date for many years, but sparks fly with not one, but two men for a potential long and happy life!

And who better to play together with Lisa Lapira in a Christmas romantic comedy than two stars who know a lot about a Christmas movie? The main characters Neil Bledsoe and Nathan Witte came to “Must Love Christmas” with several Hallmark holiday movies to their name. Bledsoe (who recently made an emotional statement in response to the controversy with Candice Cameron Bure in GAF) starred in the films “Coming Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Carousel”. For his part, Witte had roles in “Christmas Treasure” and “Christmas Miracle” – these are just two of his Hallmark works.

So, did two Hallmark veterans give any advice to Lisa Lapira in her first starring role in a Christmas movie? The actress confirmed that “yes,” and she “had a great time,” and then continued:

They brought their experience. They are veterans of this case. That’s what they’ve done so many times. They brought with them a masculine-style aura. They play the leading men, and they are the main men. They also brought a sense of play and presence. They have been so supportive and accepting of me from the very beginning. They were generous actors. They gave as much as they got, they gave more and more. They’re both inventive, funny, charming guys, and they brought it to me on screen, and they brought it to me off-screen. I can’t say enough about how talented and beautiful these guys are, and I think you can see how much fun we had on screen. There’s just a sense of play and a feeling that we all really like being around each other. I think it’s a translation.

While Lisa Lapira and her two holiday movie veterans enjoyed being next to each other while working on “Must Love Christmas,” will it be the same for Natalie, Nick and Caleb? Christmas movies can usually be counted on with a happy ending, which means that both guys can’t get a girl. Lisa Lapira told how, in her opinion, fans will be torn, who to root for:

There are a couple of misconceptions because it’s not clear or not very obvious. It’s for me, but I’m in it too. I read the script and was in it, but I heard that some people watched it and didn’t know halfway through how it would go, and that worries me a lot. Because there is a sense of predictability, and I like it in romantic comedies and procedural actions. You kind of know what’s going to happen. You just don’t know how we’re going to get there, and so the fact that some people watched this movie and didn’t even know where we were going to get to is just an extra layer of like, “Oh, cool. We really have done more and more than our job.”

Fortunately, fans of Christmas movies (and Equalizer viewers who want to see Lisa Lapira in a different image), the wait for the film has almost come to an end. The premiere of Must Love Christmas (opens in new tab) will take place on Sunday, December 11, at 21:00 Korean time. ET on CBS, and will then be available for streaming on a Paramount+ subscription. You can also find a new Christmas movie starring Amanda Kloots from The Talk alongside her own Hallmark male lead, as well as streaming Fit for Christmas and with an ending (and wardrobe) that Kloots liked.

If you are also ready to start planning the new year in advance, be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2023 to find out what will appear on the small screen in the not so distant future.