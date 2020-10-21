Muslim women stabbed by racist women

Women attacking women. Under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, some white women stabbed two Muslim women but not before yelling at them, “dirty Arabs.”

In Paris, just below the Eiffel Tower, two Muslim women were stabbed to death in a sudden and racist act perpetrated by other women.

The attackers were two white women, who, before being stabbed, allegedly yelled “dirty Arabs!” and then they launched the attack with bladed weapons.

Prosecutors have reported that the suspects are being held on charges of attempted murder. This case comes amid growing tensions over the beheading of a teacher in the suburbs of Paris, reported by La Verdad Noticias, by a radicalized terrorist enraged that cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad were shown to children.

France suffers an increase in Islamophobia

Members of the Muslim community of more than five million in France have complained about the rise in Islamophobia caused by the government’s crackdown on mosques and Muslim organizations.

The victims of the latest attacks on Sunday have been identified as French women of Algerian descent named only as Kenza, 49, and Amel, who is a few years younger.

Kenza was stabbed six times and ended up in hospital with a punctured lung, Amel had to undergo an emergency intervention to save her hand.

Initially, no information about the attack was released, sparking an uproar on social media, where confirmed images of the scene circulated. Where screams can be heard as the stabbings take place Sunday night.

It was not until Tuesday that a statement from the Paris police said: ‘On October 18, around 8 pm, the police intervened after an emergency call from two women injured by knives on the Champs de Mars’ – the Champ de Mars by the Eiffel Tower.

A source from the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday: “An investigation has been opened for attempted murder in connection with the stabbings.”

One of the attacked women covered her face, but it was unclear if this was due to the coronavirus pandemic, or for cultural or religious reasons, the source said.

Kenza told Liberation newspaper: “We were a family, five adults in all and four children.

“We had gone out for a walk. At the level of the Eiffel Tower there is a small, rather dark park, we took a little tour of it.

“As we walked, two dogs came up to us. The children were scared. My cousin, who was wearing a veil, asked the two women if it was possible to take their dogs with them because the children were afraid. ”

The dog owners refused to put their animals on a leash, and an angry discussion ensued, including racist insults.

It is then, around 8pm and in the dark, that the two women with the dogs allegedly pulled out a knife and threw themselves at Kenza and Amel. “One of the two pulled out a knife, cut me in the skull, back and ribs and there was a third blow to the arm,” Kenza said.



