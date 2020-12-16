Musk wants to expand tunnels Las Vegas after bankruptcy

The excavation and underground transport company The Boring Company, created and headed by Elon Musk, proposed to the Las Vegas administration the construction of a second set of tunnels in the city. The idea is to expand the company’s presence after the start of operations on the first route, which has Las Vegas Convention Center as one of its main points. A video showing the interior of the station was recently shared to show the progress of the works.

Now, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Boring Company wants to bid for a tunnel construction contract that totals 16.8 km and connects other points in the city, including McCarran International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, the historic center of Las Vegas and several casino hotels in the region. All transportation would be done from Tesla cars and would involve taking a journey that normally lasts half an hour in about 3 minutes, due to the traffic of the place.

An additional 10 km plan would involve expanding the route to traditional Caesars Entertainment properties and resorts. Previously, casino owners have already waved with optimism for the use of tunnels designed by Musk,

What has changed?

The proposal was only realized now because it depended on a bureaucracy: The Boring Company could not offer new routes in the region while the line belonged to another company. The monorail route was maintained by the Las Vegas Monorail, which declared bankruptcy in 2020 and was acquired by the Nevada state government agency, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The proposal is yet to go through a debate in specialized county commissions in February 2021, only then to start negotiations. For now, there is no forecast for the start of works or the cost of the entire project.



