Musk: People Going To Mars Will Probably Die

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently joined a broadcast. Musk stated that SpaceX will one day perform commercial tourism on Mars. Then Tesla CEO also explained the dangers of travel to the Red Planet. Musk warned that “a group of people will probably die in the beginning.”

100 million dollars award for Carbon Removal project

Tesla CEO Elon Musk released a broadcast Thursday with Peter Diamandis, founder and president of the XPrize Foundation. They announced the $ 100 million award-winning Carbon Removal project on the live broadcast. The aim of this project is to reduce the dangerously high emissions released into the atmosphere. According to the Paris Climate Agreement, global temperature increases will remain above 2 degrees by the end of this century. However, new projects are needed to achieve this goal. One of them is carbon removal. The carbon capture system will capture and compress the carbon dioxide and bury the CO2 underground instead of releasing it into the air.

Answering the questions, Musk talked about the possibility of colonizing the Red Planet in the future. Speaking about the possibility of some of the people going to Mars dying, Musk stated that there is no escape for the rich. SpaceX is designing Starship spacecraft for the first colonizations on Mars.

Working for Mars travels, Musk warned of the dangers of the Red Planet. About these journeys, “It is a dangerous, disturbing, long journey. You may not be able to return live. ” said. Then Diamandis said, “And your name will go down in history.” But Musk urged people to be aware of the dangers of Mars: “It will be disturbing and you probably won’t eat well. But no matter how arduous and dangerous such a journey may seem, it sounds attractive. ”

Musk focuses on SpaceX projects that will transport people to the Moon and Mars. These projects largely overshadowed Tesla’s early initiatives, the electric car company. California-based SpaceX has a launch site and facilities in Texas. The company is on its way to becoming the first private company to contribute substantially to space exploration. Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 in order to colonize Mars and reduce space transportation costs.