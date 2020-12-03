Musk is 100% confident that leadership will come in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is “extremely confident” that the full autonomous driving platform for cars will be launched to the automaker’s customer base sometime in 2021. The main challenge now is the regulatory one, which varies widely from according to the regions, but the entrepreneur believes that the process will be approved “at least in some jurisdictions”.

The statement came on Tuesday (1st), when the CEO received the Axel Springer Award in Germany. Musk initially promised a fully autonomous mode for Tesla cars in August 2018, as well as envisioning a fleet of one million autonomous taxis from the automaker running in 2020 – two facts that have come a long way from becoming reality.

However, in the second half of this year, the situation began to change when Musk announced that the brand’s cars were very close to the most advanced level of autonomy possible. The first Beta of Tesla’s complete Autopilot system was officially announced and user groups started receiving the update starting in October, including videos posted on social networks.



