Musk Challenges Putin To ‘One-On-One’ For Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight over Ukraine in a Twitter post on Monday that included memes about the invasion and references to Wagner Moura and Shakespeare. The billionaire provides Starlink satellite internet service at the request of Ukrainian authorities.

“Challenge Vladimir Putin to one-on-one combat,” Musk tweeted, typing Putin’s name in Russian alphabet. “What is at stake is Ukraine,” he added, writing the country’s name in Ukrainian. The Tesla CEO ended his challenge with a direct reference to the Kremlin: ‘Do you agree with this fight?’ he wrote, tagging the official Kremlin Twitter account.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The Russian president is a black belt in judo and even co-authored a book on the sport, entitled “Judo: History, Theory, Practice”. Putin was named honorary president of the International Judo Federation in 2008, but was suspended from the post because of the war in Ukraine.