Musk accelerates Model Y production in line with delivery dates in 2023

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will increase production of the right-hand drive model Y amid increased demand. The Model Y is a Tesla crossover that was introduced in 2019 before production began the following year. It is based on the Model 3 platform and is available in two versions — Long Range and Performance. While the former offers a power reserve of 326 miles, according to EPA estimates, the latter can travel 303 miles without recharging. There were also rumors about a new version of the Model Y with a power reserve of 400 miles, but nothing has materialized on this front yet.

Tesla is one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, and its portfolio includes four cars — Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The current jump in gasoline prices has significantly increased the demand for its cars, and the Company is resisting part of this demand by repeatedly raising prices. In March, the company increased prices for all its electric vehicle models to $10,000, citing increased costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This followed a $1,000 price hike on all of its models a few days earlier. The price increase means that none of Tesla’s proposals no longer meet the criteria for subsidizing electric vehicles in California.

Tesla opened orders for the Model Y in Australia just last week, and the company is already overwhelmed by the reaction it’s getting in the island nation. The estimated delivery dates of the car to the country are already approaching next year, but now Tesla is apparently doing something to change that. In a tweet dedicated to the situation, Elon Musk said that the company is working to increase production of the right-hand drive Model Y to meet demand. He also stated that Tesla did not expect such a high demand for the car.

We are working on accelerating the production of the right-hand drive Model Y. I didn’t expect that there would be such a demand!

Musk was responding to tweets posted on the Australian tech blog TechAU that seem to show that both the base model RWD and the all-wheel drive Model Y have incredibly long waiting periods in the ground Down Under. They are expected to be delivered only between February 2023 and May 2023. While the first one costs 68,000 Australian dollars, the second one costs 93,000 Australian dollars.

Tesla is sold in several right-hand drive markets around the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Judging by the latest developments, they are as popular in these regions as in the USA and Canada. As for why the Model Y is so popular, it is a practical car that offers enough storage space, extra legroom, a comfortable seating position and the ability to customize it as a seven-seater car with an additional row of seats. from behind. Overall, the Tesla Model Y is an attractive car for many families, and the increase in production simply can’t happen too soon for most of them.