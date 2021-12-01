Music summary of the year: Spotify Wrapped 2021 released!

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is out, showing the songs, artists, podcasts, and other genres you listen to the most.

As we enter December, the most anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2021 list of the year has been released. Each year, the digital music platform offers users an overview of the songs, artists, genres, and more in story format that they listened to the most during that calendar year.

How to use Spotify Wrapped 2021?

Spotify announced the new features it added to Wrapped 2021 with a statement on its web page. While Wrapped cards containing your favorite music, artists and listening habits can already be shared on social networks such as Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook; Sweden-based company Wrapped also started supporting TikTok with 2021.



You can share Wrapped cards on social media.

Other innovations introduced for the first time this year include:

2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your best songs with classic scenes from a movie all about you.

– This feature pairs your best songs with classic scenes from a movie all about you. Your Sound Aura – Created by Spotify working with an aura expert, this feature visualizes your sound aura based on your two best musical moods.

– Created by Spotify working with an aura expert, this feature visualizes your sound aura based on your two best musical moods. Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-driven game that you play and then share with your friends. Spotify will give you a few tests on your listening habits this year, and you’ll have to guess which one is correct.

– This is an interactive, data-driven game that you play and then share with your friends. Spotify will give you a few tests on your listening habits this year, and you’ll have to guess which one is correct. 2021 Wrapped Blend – Taking advantage of the new Blend feature launched this year, Spotify fans can see how their 2021 music tastes match up with their friends, post their blended playlists and share the results on social media.

Spotify Wrapped offers statistics that allow users to learn their listening habits in detail. By analyzing what you listened to during the year, you can see your best artists, songs, music genres and podcasts. You can also find out the total minutes you have listened in 2021.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 consists of the following parts:

Your Favorite Songs 2021

Your artists

Top Pieces and Artists of 2021

The Best New Podcasts of 2021

The Best Episodes of 2021

The Best of 2021

A Glimpse of 2021

You can access the Spotify Wrapped 2021 feature from Spotify’s mobile app. When you open the application, it will appear on the main page. If it’s not here, go to the search section and search for “wrapped”. If you still can’t find it, install the latest version of Spotify on your device from the App Store or Google Play Store.