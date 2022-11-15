Music producers, here are the best YouTube channels for you

Most of what I know about recording, producing and mixing, I learned on YouTube. And somehow all this information is free (sometimes the internet can be amazing). So over the years I’ve met a bunch of really good music channels on YouTube. These are the best I’ve ever met, and the best for music producers.

House of Kush

Gregory Scott, the man behind The House of Kush, is an artist, sound engineer and equipment designer who shares his knowledge about mixing without any nonsense. He focuses more on the philosophy of mixing techniques rather than saying something like “always reduce that amount of dB at that frequency.”

He talks about exercises to try on your mixes so that you understand how your various instruments work. And from there you can make knowledge-based adjustments until everything sounds the way you want it to.

Andrew Huang

Andrew Huang is an artist who has more than 1 million listens to some of his songs, and he is a very good teacher who transmits information in a way that can help any producer.

He mostly talks about production tips (and he clearly loves a good synthesizer), but also talks about songwriting tips, home recording setup, and music theory. He has received a lot of attention for creating music from non-musical objects.

Produce like a professional

Warren Huart is a sound engineer who has worked with Aerosmith, Korn, The Fray, Hot Hot Heat and many other famous artists. So you can be sure that his advice is reliable.

Huart publishes videos that are good for beginners, but he also publishes more detailed videos for intermediate and even experienced producers (for example, the video above). It is difficult to be really good at something, and also to be a good teacher who conveys complex ideas in simple language. But Huart does it well.

LANDR

LANDR is a company that offers a variety of services, such as automated mastering, distribution, plugins, samples and other tools.

Videos are posted by all types of music producers, songwriters and sound engineers. So you can get a bunch of different views and philosophies from different artists.

Charles Klein

Charles Klein is an artist who shares his knowledge and experience as an independent music producer.

He is very transparent, as in this video about his streaming income, and he has dedicated himself to giving clear instructions for beginners, as in the Logic Pro guide above. It’s nice to learn from someone who is independently engaged in songwriting, producing, mixing, mastering and releasing music.

Wikimedia

Although it seems that Wikiemedia no longer publishes videos, they previously created a pretty useful catalog of content on their YouTube channel.

Behind this channel is a man named Vic Van den Belt. What are his powers? Does he have any notable achievements as a music producer?

I didn’t find anything. However, the advice he gives on his YouTube channel is very useful, especially for beginners. For example, the video above is a very useful look at the philosophy of getting a balanced mix.

The Recording Revolution

Graham Cochrane started recording and mixing the music of his friends, and this was his main entrepreneurial endeavor. But then he realized he could help more people by making videos showing how to record music on his own from home.

He has some credits on AllMusic, but he is no longer an active sound engineer. Nevertheless, the videos that he has published over the years of his activity are very useful. They are aimed at novice home producers, so he will clearly guide you through every step of any process he teaches.

Help me Devvon

Devvon Terrell is an indie artist who currently has over 300,000 listeners a month on Spotify, and his most popular song currently has over 26 million listens, just to give you an idea of his success. And when you listen to his music, you immediately hear that it is at the same level of quality as others in his genre.

He is also a very good teacher for beginners. And he is very specific in his YouTube video topics, such as “How to Get Crystal Clear High-end Vocals” and “How to Record in Pro Tools for Beginners”.