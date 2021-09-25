Music problem in iPhone 13 series has been solved!

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, you will need to check for updates before listening to music with your device. Still very…
If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, you will need to check for updates before listening to music with your device. The music problem in the iPhone 13 family, which has reached very few people yet, upset those who wanted to perform perhaps the most routine activity with their device. If you are one of those who pre-ordered the iPhone 13, we explain what you need to do when you receive your device.
Apple Music problem on iPhone 13 series solved with update
Apple has fixed this issue after users reported a problem syncing your music library with your account on Apple Music. However, to fix this problem, you need to update the Apple Music app.
iPhone 13 music problem solved with Apple Music update
While there are competing applications such as Spotify and Deezer on the App Store, the fact that Apple’s music application does not work on Apple devices may have created a negative impression on some users. Apple also adds to the update notes that this problem is also present in new generation iPad devices and is solved in the same way.
The technical features of the main model of the iPhone 13 family, introduced on September 14, are as follows:
- Display: 6.1 inches – 1170 x 2532 pixels – 460 PPI – Super Retina XDR OLED
- Glass protection: Front and back Ceramic Shield
- Other features: HDR support, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 800 nits maximum brightness (typical); 1200 nits maximum brightness (HDR), Dolby Vision
- Hardware: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
- Storage – RAM: 128, 256 and 512 GB NVMe, 4 GB RAM
- Camera: Main camera: 12 Megapixel (wide angle) f/1.6, Dual Pixel, PDAF, OIS, Smart HDR 4
- 2nd camera: 12 Megapixel, f/2.4 (ultra wide angle), Dual Pixel PDAF, 120°, Steady video capture
- Rear camera video: 4K video recording at 24, 25, 30 or 60fps – 1080p HD video recording at 25, 30 or 60fps – 720p HD video recording at 30fps, Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p and 720p), 4K video take 8 Megapixel photos while recording
- Slow motion video: Support 1080p slow motion video at 120 or 240 frames per second
- Front camera: 12 Megapixel (wide angle), f/2.2, Auto-HDR, Smart HDR 4, Night Mode
- Front camera video: 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision, 24-25-30-60 FPS @4K, 25-30-60 FPS @1080p
- Slow motion: 120 FPS @1080p
- Other: Battery: 20W fast charge, 15W MagSafe fast charge, 7.5W Qi magnetic fast charge
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Lightning
- Operating System: iOS 15