Music problem in iPhone 13 series has been solved!

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, you will need to check for updates before listening to music with your device. The music problem in the iPhone 13 family, which has reached very few people yet, upset those who wanted to perform perhaps the most routine activity with their device. If you are one of those who pre-ordered the iPhone 13, we explain what you need to do when you receive your device.

Apple Music problem on iPhone 13 series solved with update

Apple has fixed this issue after users reported a problem syncing your music library with your account on Apple Music. However, to fix this problem, you need to update the Apple Music app.



iPhone 13 music problem solved with Apple Music update

While there are competing applications such as Spotify and Deezer on the App Store, the fact that Apple’s music application does not work on Apple devices may have created a negative impression on some users. Apple also adds to the update notes that this problem is also present in new generation iPad devices and is solved in the same way.

