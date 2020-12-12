Mural mode and other enriching features to the GoPro app

Popular action camera company GoPro has updated its smartphone app, bringing some new features. This update not only makes the application easier to use, but also makes it more feature-rich.

The most important new feature is the Mural. With this new mode within the app, you can relive your favorite moments recorded with your Go Pro camera or smartphone. GoPro describes it as an effort to “eliminate the famous black hole of smartphones.” In this way, old and new moments are highlighted.

You can personalize the part called “Wall” with your photos and videos. You can visit this area and relive your memories every time you open the GoPro application.

Other new features include easier navigation. The application allows you to switch between three different viewing modes. By clicking the view icon, you can see all the content on a single screen. Or you can switch to focus mode and see only one file at a certain time.

One of the innovations that comes with the application update is Highlight Reels. Unlike Mural, this is fully automated and automatically generates events or content for you. In this respect, it is like Apple Photos and Google Photos applications compiling your memories.

You can visit the App Store or Google Play Store to experience all these new features of the GoPro app.



