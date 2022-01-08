Munster vs Ulster: Where can I watch URC rugby online?

Read on to find out about Munster vs Ulster live stream and how to watch the United Rugby Championship online wherever you are. Last season, Ulster won 15-10 in its only home league meeting, but Munster won despite the loss.

Munster are currently in the middle, but with a game on their hands against their opponents, this match offers a significant opportunity for them to close the lead at third-placed Ulster.

Ulster is in excellent form. They were particularly impressive away on the road, beating Leinster 10-20 at the end of November and Clermont 23-29 at the end of last year in France. Make sure you know how to watch Munster vs Ulster and the United Rugby Championship live stream online from anywhere today.

Munster vs Ulster for free in Ireland

Below are some of the best places to watch United Rugby Championship matches live. However, if you are outside of your country, you may have difficulty accessing them.

However, we can help you quickly get back to your preferred URC live stream. Follow our VPN recommendations below and you’ll be up and running with a great piece of software that lets you ship your device back to your home country and gives you access to all the streaming services and content you previously had at home. .

Use a VPN to watch Munster vs Ulster from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

Install a VPN.

Connect to the appropriate server location by opening the VPN app and selecting “select location” and then selecting the appropriate server location.

Go to the broadcaster’s live stream. In Ireland, this is RTE Player.

Munster vs Ulster live in UK, USA, Australia and ROW

United Rugby Championships launched a streaming service called URC TV.

It is not available in the UK or South Africa, but is available in Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Canada and almost everywhere (except Italy and Sub-Saharan Africa).

To give you an idea of ​​the costs, in the United States a weekend ticket costs $24.99 and a season ticket costs $139.99. Prices in Australia are AU$35 and AU$135 respectively.

If you’re not interested in (or aren’t up to) live streaming, you can still sign up for free to watch the highlights of the match. Devices that can be used to watch include laptops, Androids, iPhones, iPads, Airplay and Chromecast.