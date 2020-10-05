Mundaun, a characteristic and obscure author’s work

We tell you what we know about Mundaun, the curious indie work created by Hidden Fields for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

There are works that, just by taking a look at them, we know that they have been created by someone who has poured his soul into the project. This is the case of Mundaun and what Michel Ziegler, founder of Hidden Fields, has managed to convey after six years of solo development together with some specific collaborators. Here we tell you everything we know about this curious work of terror after attending an online presentation in which the creator himself detailed the keys to this title inspired by the dark and mythical folklore of the Swiss Alps. It will arrive in early 2021 to both the current generation and the next-gen of consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

A dark and intricate world to discover

After learning of the mysterious death of his grandfather in a fire, the protagonist travels to Mundaun for the first time since his childhood. Once there, it will not take long to discover that something ancient and diabolical stalks the inhabitants who have survived these past years. The search for the truth, in order to discover the meaning of these sinister events, will lead us to explore Mundaun Mountain and its steep meadows, stony fields and snow-covered peaks.



