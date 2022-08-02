Multiversus: The Case of Mordecai and Rigby

A brand new fighting game in the form of MultiVersus has conquered the gaming industry, earning many thousands of players since its launch in open beta testing. In addition to the exquisite gameplay and charming art style, the game has been praised for its unique and very recognizable list of playable characters.

Being taken from a wide range of Warner Brothers intellectual property, a number of fighters found in MultiVersus can compete with Super Smash Bros. fighters. in terms of their presence in pop culture and fame. Since these properties include the Cartoon Network property, serious arguments can be made in favor of including the fan-favorite duo “Regular Show” Mordecai and Rigby.

Multiple sources of the MultiVersus list

The fighting game is determined by the characters that are available to the player, and MultiVersus offers a commendable variety of options. Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this game has the unique advantage of being able to use characters directly from most of the well-known franchises released under the Warner Brothers brand.

For example, some of the pop culture-defining DC comics heroes are available for use in the game, and Superman, Batman, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman are currently available as part of the free open beta of MultiVersus. Of course, the iconic characters of the famous Looney Tunes cartoons also fall under the WB, and Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil currently exist in the game.

It is important to note that many objects that belong to the legendary Cartoon Network name also have the right to appear in Multiversus. The main characters of the popular show “Adventure Time” have already been implemented in the game, and the main character Finn currently dominates the meta MultiVersus. At the same time, fans called for the additional inclusion of Mordecai and Rigby from the “Regular Show”, another Cartoon Network resource, and the reason for their participation is quite clear.

Mordecai and Rigby in Multiversus

Given the desire of fans to include Mordecai and Rigby, who are already part of the MultiVersus discourse, it is quite easy to make arguments in favor of their introduction to the title. Not only is there a fan desire, but the large number of Cartoon Network stars in Multiversusmeans that Mordecai and Rigby will feel right at home.

There are already vivid examples of duet characters in MultiVersus, when the iconic characters Tom and Jerry act as one game character in the game; Mordecai and Rigby would be a good opportunity to develop another version of the duet character model. The infamously bizarre Regular show also gives Mordecai and Rigby enough experience in wacky, absurd acts to be easily adapted for Multiversus. Known for its insanity, wild and unpredictable storylines throughout the eight seasons of the show often show how the popular duo fights with many different creatures in time and space. So it actually makes sense to include Mordecai and Rigby in Multiversus, since the premise of the title about the merging of universes is essentially the storyline of a regular textbook show.

Interestingly, the director of MultiVersus stated his desire for Mordecai and Rigby to be included in the game, which shows how good a couple is for the title. Given the wide range of favorite characters fans have already seen on Multiversus, especially from Cartoon Network, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Mordecai and Rigby get into battle.

MultiVersus is already available in open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.