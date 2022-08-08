MultiVersus Proves That Looney Tunes Needs Its Own Games Again

The success of WB’s Multiverse crossover fighting game, featuring characters such as Bugs Bunny and Tazmanian Devil, shows that the new Looney Tunes game is long overdue. The free beta version – the MultiVersus software launch — has recently stopped, and players are eagerly checking out this Super Smash Bros.—style game. and fight with other players from all over the world. Despite the fact that there are many favorite Warner Bros. icons in this multiverse fighting game, the inclusion of popular cartoon characters shows what the games lacked: over the past decade, not a single major Looney Tunes game has disappeared.

MultiVersus is one of many platform fighting games in which players can choose between a large number of recognizable characters. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate raised the bar in 2018 when it comes to crossover fighting game lineups, spawning a host of other games looking to capitalize on similar success, including Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl. There was talk that MultiVersus could compete with Smash Bros. thanks to its free-to-play model and choice of IP addresses, and its early popularity can be a confirmation of that.

The free Multiverse game has characters like Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Bugs Bunny, Taz and many other familiar faces to fight in teams of one or two people. MultiVersus is expected to be regularly replenished with new characters, but the return of Looney Tunes game characters highlights the need for more games set in the popular cartoon universe. After all, the last game that did this was released in 2018 and unfortunately was only available for iOS and Android devices. Now that MultiVersus is hugely popular, Warner Bros. may take into account the popularity of Looney Tunes and develop a new game with one or more of them as the main characters.

Why there should be a new Looney Tunes game

Looney Tunes doesn’t have much success in games, but there are some notable exceptions. Bugs Bunny & Taz: Time Busters are remembered fondly, as are Looney Tunes: Sheep Raider and Looney Tunes: Space Race. The popularity and positive reviews of Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem demonstrate not only that Looney Tunes games work quite well, but also that there is demand for them. Whether it’s a turn-based role-playing game, a platformer in the style of a fighting game or an action adventure, there are many fans Merry Melodies who want to play a game dedicated to the quirky and creative world of Looney Tunes.

It’s unclear if Warner Bros. plans to Interactive Entertainment is supporting the development of the game as part of Looney Tunes, and even less is known about when fans can expect such a game. In the meantime, fans of the popular animated series can play as Bugs Bunny or Tez in MultiVersus. Perhaps, as the game gets new updates, new Looney Tunes characters such as Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety will appear in the game in the foreseeable future.