MultiVersus overcomes the milestone of a huge number of players before it levels up

MultiVersus has been attracting attention since it was first introduced, and many were intrigued by the concept of a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game. with a set of unique characters such as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Bugs Bunny, Batman and many others. Although the first season of MultiVersus has not yet begun, it seems that the open beta version of the game is a huge success.

PC Gamer reported the statistics provided by tracker.gg , which claims that since the closed beta testing of the game, MultiVersus has created more than 10.255 million unique accounts. The open beta has opened the floodgates for many other fans willing to try MultiVersus, and if the statistics are correct, it seems that they are showing up in droves.

MultiVersus has earned praise for its competitive focus, interesting composition and generally solid online gameplay. There have been some bumps along the way, but otherwise it seems that MultiVersus is on track to establish itself as a viable rival to Super Smash Bros. It remains to be seen whether MultiVersus will not only be able to maintain these impressive numbers, but also attract new players. q, but he should have a decent chance to do it. MultiVersus is adding a ranked mode, arcade, new skins and new content when the first season launches, so this should attract the attention of fans.

Of course, MultiVersus will be able to regularly attract new players by replenishing its list. The composition of Multiverse is already impressively diverse, but there is always an opportunity to add new fighters to it. The next MultiVersus fighters are Rick and Morty from the animated series “Rick and Morty”, but it is not yet known who will join the list later.

Player First Games is keeping quiet about future MultiVersus DLC characters, but leaks and data mining have potentially given fans an idea of what to expect. If you believe the leaks of MultiVersus characters, it seems that fans of the game can look forward to the appearance of characters such as Gandalf, Daenerys Targaryen, Marvin the Martian and even some original characters created specifically for MultiVersus.

Right now, MultiVersus has one original character, the Rheindog support character, but leaks suggest more are on the way. The real money, of course, will be with characters from famous franchises, so it will definitely be interesting to see if the leaks were true and who else will break into the crossover fighting game.

The open beta version of MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.