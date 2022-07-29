MultiVersus: LeBron James Character Guide (Best Abilities and Strategies)

LeBron James is a Multiverse fighter with some of the best perks and strategies in the game, which makes him primarily a team player. LeBron James is wearing his jersey from Space Jam: A New Legacy, and he can be unlocked in several different ways in the game. Although it requires more technical skills to use it than some of the other characters in Multiverse, it can be a strong ally and a major damage-doer.

The fastest way to unlock LeBron James is to spend 700 Gleamium in MultiVersus, the premium currency of the free game. In addition, LeBron James can be unlocked by earning 2,000 gold. Those who have purchased the Founder’s Pack will also get access to a character ticket that can be used to unlock LeBron James or any other character.

Despite the fact that LeBron James is a fighter ​​​​Fighters, he has a lot of throwing attacks that allow him to mix them up from close range and in the center of the city. Buckets! This is his neutral special attack that allows LeBron James to aim and throw a basketball like a projectile. This attack can also be directed behind his back, giving LeBron an offensive move unencumbered by a two-dimensional platformer. Although the basketball can be picked up again, LeBron will eventually summon a new one whose recovery time is limited. Buckets! It can also be used in the air, which allows it to protect the edges and in the MultVersus.

The best bonuses and strategies for LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron’s other special attacks are called L-Train!, Got Hops and Denied! L-train! It is a combination of a physical and throwing attack in which LeBron throws himself into the air and throws the ball down, creating a shock wave. This will destroy the basketball for a short time and will use a shoulder attack instead. L-train! also works well with an ally who threw his basketball and hit the enemy, allowing LeBron to teleport to the location of the ball before performing an attack.

Got Hops is similar to Buckets!, as LeBron will shoot his basketball up like a projectile. Rejected! this is another attack that is partly physical and throwing, as LeBron hits his basketball on the ground to throw it into the air. If he doesn’t have a basketball in his hand, LeBron will instead create a fence that blocks projectiles, and any blocked projectile will revive his basketball. In addition, many unlockable characters in MultiVersus benefit significantly from LeBron’s perks.

Make it rain, dog! (Level 2): The team gets a 20% increase in projectile speed. When summing up, the team’s projectile speed increases to 25%. Dodging You Dodging We’re Dodging (Level 7): After dodging an attack, the team gets 10% ability cooldown. When added together, this effect increases to 15%.For three (Level 10): A basketball explodes when LeBron or his ally hits an enemy from afar.First Day Champion (Level 11): The team gets a 10% jump increase. height. When added together, this advantage increases to 15%.