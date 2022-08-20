MultiVersus is considering buffs for 2 more characters

Games with online services are regularly updated to better balance the online experience for players. Often these updates come in the form of buffs and nerfs, which seek to strengthen the character or weaken him, respectively. The free-to-play crossover game MultiVersus is no exception, and although it only recently launched season 1, it has already seen major changes for the various characters on its roster.

Looking ahead, fans can expect that the developer of Player First Games will continue to customize MultiVersus and its characters to better balance the game. MultiVersus director Tony Huhne recently confirmed this on Twitter, pointing specifically to two characters who may receive buffs in the next updates. Huhne said that the development team will consider strengthening Taz and Garnet, and he is looking for community feedback on this.

What is interesting about this is that the pelvis was previously weakened, because at some point it was considered too strong. It seems that the attempt of MultiVersus to embarrass Taz has gone too far, as developers are now considering ways to make it a more viable option. It will be interesting to see what the team comes up with and whether any of the Pelvis buffs will make it too strong again. Fans of the game will have to wait and see what happens.

It’s unclear exactly when the next set of MultiVersus buffs will appear, but fans can expect the game to be updated regularly. In fact, the next big update of the game is scheduled to be released in a few days, on August 23. On August 23, Rick and Morty’s Morty Smith will be added to the Multiverse roster, and while it’s possible that Morty’s debut will be the only change, it’s also possible that the update will include more balance changes and the like. The official patch notes should provide more clarification on this.

Looking ahead, many more MultiVersus updates should be released in the coming months. At a minimum, fans can expect the release of four new Multiverse characters from now until the end of the first season on November 15. In addition to Morty, Rick Sanchez, Black Adam and Striped from “Gremlins” have also been confirmed for the Multiverse list.

It is expected that in addition to new characters, the MultiVersus updates will add new game modes. The arcade and rating modes of Multiverse are expected to be released at some point before the end of the first season, so fans can expect significant additions of new content along with balance changes.

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.