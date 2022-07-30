MultiVersus: Iron Giant Character Guide (Top Tips and Strategies)

The Iron Giant is a playable character in MultiVersus, acting as a tank with a hybrid fighting style. Instead of a double jump, the giant robot uses rocket legs to fly in the air. In addition, the Iron Giant has a passive rage mode that accumulates over time and can be triggered to damage opponents. To effectively play the Iron Giant in combat, users need to understand the basic mechanics of the character in Multiverse, combos and the best perks. As for perks, players are encouraged to equip Iron Giant with Afterburners, Wildcat Brawler, Deadshot and Absorb ‘n’ Go.

The Iron Giant’s signature “Afterburners” perk helps initiate attacks or deal damage during recovery. As his team’s tank, the Iron Giant will spend most of his time on the ground; therefore, the Wildcat Brawler can enhance the ground damage of the robot and allies. Similarly, Deadshot increases the damage done by projectiles, which is useful when the giant is in Rage mode with a lot of projectiles. Finally, the massive size of the Iron Giant makes the character more vulnerable to enemy projectiles. As a result, Absorb ‘n’ Go is convenient for receiving ability recharge compensation when dealing damage in ranged combat.

Monitoring and controlling a character’s fuel meter is crucial when playing as an Iron Giant. Since the giant consumes fuel while flying or performing unique attacks in Multiverse, players must make sure they have enough fuel to prepare for initiation or retaliation. Also, coordinate with your allies to use Rage mode effectively, as the Iron Giant is temporarily immune to being dropped, allowing the user to lead his teammates in an offensive attack.

How to use Iron Giant in MultiVersus

Next, here are the best combinations you can use for the Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Sideways Stunlock Launcher: sideways damage to the car is… art! – Side damage to the car – The systems are coming! | This combo aims to stun enemies by pushing them to the edge of the arena before using Systems is Go! launch them from the platform. This combo is useful for attacking enemies on the ground or in the air, but don’t forget to tilt the systems forward! properly to match the height of the target in MultiVersus.Enemy Grappling Grenade Launcher: Missile strike – Side damage to the car – Continue – Systems are ready! | This combo is similar to the previous one: you use control over an enemy target by moving it closer to the edge of the arena. Make sure you coordinate well with your teammates before choosing an enemy so as not to interrupt an ally’s combo.

While the Iron Giant can deal decent damage to opponents, users should focus on tank attacks and protecting allies with the help of Bolt’s Friends. Use the height and size of the giant to protect your teammates from incoming projectiles and ground attacks.