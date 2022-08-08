MultiVersus: How to mock

While mocking may not be the most ideal move in Multiverse, it may be the right time to break it down. At the beginning and at the end of the match, when the chances of hitting are minimal, it is quite safe to crank one. But it can be done in the middle of the match.

RELATED: MultiVersus Can Have Fun with Rick and Morty Content

This will most likely set the character up for a free kick, but it will also really upset opponents. Frustrated Multiverse players don’t play at their best. For those who want to delve into the game part of this fighter, here’s how you can use mockery.

How to mock the gamepad and PC

Controller: Any direction on the D-Pad PC: T, 1, 2, 3 or 4.

At the beginning of the game, players will have only one taunt for each character (read about how to get more in the next section). The default controls can be changed in the settings menu, so those who want to make it more or less convenient can do it quite easily.

link: The progress of the Multiverse Battle Pass can be shared between two players

Again, it should be repeated that performing a taunt, any taunt, often leads to an explosion, especially for large characters who are easy to get into. Until the hitbox system is redesigned, just keep in mind that mocking may be fun, but it’s always wise.

Getting more Ridicule

The Gleamium acquisition process is one that gamers will be well acquainted with in an hour or two. What to spend this glimium on? Well, those who like to mock other players can spend their precious currency on new taunts.

Go to the store and unlock a few, and then assign them to the crosspiece (controller) or buttons 1, 2, 3 and 4 (PC). Players can have four different taunts at the same time, and this applies to each character. Having a short taunt and a long taunt can be a good idea for players who have different time windows to play.

MultiVersus is already available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.