MultiVersus hints at Upcoming Surprise Fighter

The first major MultiVersus update is just one day away from the launch of the open beta version. First, MultiVersus Season 1 and its accompanying combat pass will be released. Then in the coming weeks, both Morty and Rick will follow. However, Player First Games, the developer of MultiVersus, is already looking to the future and adding many more fighters. To the surprise of the players, what could have been a teaser for the future character was recently posted on social networks.

MultiVersus game director Tony Huhne has used his Twitter account to frequently communicate with the fighting game’s player base since the first launch of the open beta. Although most of his posts are about reviews and current bugs, sometimes he hints at Player First’s plans for the future. In one recent tweet, Hayne hinted at what could be an upcoming release of MultiVersus characters. He said cryptically, “Who likes bows and arrows?”

Obviously, this is by no means a character announcement. But it’s hard to read the message from Huynh as anything other than a hint of what might happen in the future of MultiVersus. There are currently no bow and arrow Multiverse characters available, but there are certainly some features that may be added in the future.

Those in the MultiVersus community couldn’t help but speculate about which character Huin might tease in the future. The most popular choice today is Legolas from The Lord of the Rings. There is also Green Arrow, a DC comics superhero. Another realistic option is Gizmo from Gremlins 2, who at some point makes a bow and arrow out of paper clips and a pencil. Some unlikely but fun ideas include Robin Hood, the Indian in the Closet, or the promising possibility of Katniss from the Hunger Games.

If Huin is teasing a possible addition to MultiVersus for the first season, rather than a character further on, then Legolas seems like the right answer. Previous MultiVersus leaks have hinted at Lord of the Rings additions to the fighting game, including Legolas and Gandalf. At Warner Bros. there’s also still a movie license, so there’s no problem here.

All things considered, this is still not an official announcement. Hyun likes to share information whenever possible, but plans are changing. For example, Wonder Woman was hinted at getting positive effects in the upcoming patch, but plans probably changed when Wonder Woman became part of the team that won the recent EVO 2022 Multiverse tournament. However, don’t be surprised if a certain long-eared archer turns up after Rick and Morty arrive.

MultiVersus is already available in open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.