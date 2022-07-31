MultiVersus: Finn the Human Character Guide (the best tips and strategies)

Finn-Man is a playable character in Multiverse that acts as an assassin—type unit with a horizontal fighting style. His unique ability allows him to collect gold, which increases the power of his special techniques, and also gives him access to the store. Accordingly, in order to effectively play as a Human Finn in battle, users need to understand the basic mechanics of the character, combos and the best abilities. Starting with the recommended skills in MultiVersus, players are encouraged to equip Finn with skills such as “Out of Business”, “Ambulance”, “Stronger Than Ever” and “Clumsy Space Strike”.

Finn’s signature “Going Out of Business” ability allows him to better support his teammates by giving him a discount on the purchase of items that increase movement speed or provide protection from projectiles. Since Finn the Human users will spend most of their time collecting cold in the arena, learning Speed Force Assist for extra movement speed will be especially helpful. “Stronger than Ever” is a great auxiliary perk that gives teammates extra armor after rebirth, and “Clumsy Space Strike” increases damage from Finn combos, most of which are air attacks.

Playing as Finn’s Man in MultiVersus, the player and his allies must always collect gold during the battle. More gold will improve Finn’s “Backpack Up” ability, which can potentially throw enemies off the screen in Multiverse. Also, be sure to use High Five, Dude! and Skronking Tackle! often during a fight. Accordingly, these abilities reflect and block projectiles, countering opponents who are highly dependent on projectile damage.

How to Use Finn Man in MultiVersus

Next, here are the best combinations that can be used for a human Finn in MultiVersus:

Enemy Armor Destroyer: Strike down! – Slasher! – A crushing blow! | This special combo aims to interrupt the enemy’s attacks, throw him into the air, and then break his armor with a Cracking Kick!Starting the backpack. Completion: Down-Stab! – Slasher! – The flying sword is moving! – floating backpack | This finishing combination aims to position the enemy in the air to use the Floating Backpack as a knockout attack. The combination is very effective when the enemy deals a lot of damage. High five in the air: blow down! – Slasher! – High five, man! | This basic combination aims to lift the opponent into the air before launching him horizontally across the arena.

As the players might have noticed, Down-Stab! and Slasher! These are the key initial moves for Finn’s combo in MultiVersus. Although he also has an uppercut with a sword that pierces armor, dealing damage in the air is most effective for this character. Keep in mind that his attacks lack range; therefore, using Mathematical Air Dash! or throw stones! it is encouraged for changing the position or avoiding danger.