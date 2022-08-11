MultiVersus fans Think the game is Teasing the addition of Walter White

A long time ago, there was a petition to add the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme to Mortal Kombat 11. No one really expected this to happen, but again, many seriously wanted it. It was here that the first idea of MultiVersus, a competitor to Super Smash Bros., was born, which included cross-fights from various Warner Bros. facilities. Discovery. Few competitors or even clones of Super Smash Bros. it is unlikely that they will ever succeed, but the open beta version of MultiVersus proves that it is really possible.

A huge community is flocking to the game, and many are discussing its merits, necessary changes, characters and much more. One of the elements that makes Super Smash Bros. so successful are its constant crossovers, which often require huge large backstage deals between several companies. MultiVersus really needs this to take it to the next level, and like Sora and many Smash characters before him, MultiVersus fans already have the perfect DLC character in mind.

Many people want to see characters like Mordecai and Rigby from the “Regular Show” in Multiverse, but perhaps the most popular character in the community is Walter White from Breaking Bad. Of course, this is a character noticeably different from the current cast, but on the other hand, that’s the point. And now fans think game director Tony Huhne is teasing his possible addition.

There is a Twitter account dedicated to promoting the addition of Walter White to Multiverse, and he usually uses Walter White in a green shirt with a bandaged nose (from his iconic “I Won” moment in the Season 4 finale) as a character layout for him. This account recently tweeted a mockup of what EVO 2023 might look like for MultiVersus, of course, Walter White worked on it. The most interesting thing here is that Tony Huhne recently retweeted this post, and the official MultiVersus Twitter account also follows him.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this is a simple act of interacting with the community or a real joke. Many fans hope it’s the latter, and it’s worth noting that Breaking Bad games were previously discussed by Vince Gilligan. This is not the GTA-style game he dreamed of, but having a small Walter White representation here definitely won’t hurt its brand, which is one of the main problems of the game that takes place in the franchise. The inclusion of Walter as a guest fighter will most likely tick off many points from all sides, but who knows, maybe it’s just a pipe dream.

MultiVersus is now available in open beta for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.