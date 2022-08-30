Multiversus Director updates the list of fans in the store and other missing menu items

The WB Brawler Multiverse game has already achieved huge success, starting with open beta testing this summer. This free game with such iconic characters as Batman, Bugs Bunny and Shaggy has already overcome numerous milestones, including breaking the mark of 20 million players. Season 1 has also recently started, and the game includes new characters such as Morty, as well as new upgrades, features and a battle pass with which you can earn cosmetic items.

However, while players continue to enjoy the gameplay from moment to moment, work on Multiversus continues. Player First Games has provided fans with a roadmap of content for EVO 2022, most of which is still missing from the game. New characters such as Black Adam, Striped and Rick are planned for the end of this season, as well as new game modes such as a special arcade mode PvE and network rating. Even the game menu seems incomplete, as some options remain unavailable.

On Twitter, Joe Vargas from AngryJoeShow asked Multiversus Director Tony Huhne about the missing content. Noting that the game was released several weeks ago, Vargas asked what are the plans to open the last two menu items, the in-game store and guilds. In response to a question, Huin acknowledged that the team continues to work on these two elements, although they are not close to launch.

The main reason for the delay is that the team’s focus has shifted to prioritize core systems, game stability, and bug fixes to ensure a smooth gameplay experience for fans. Huhne further confirms that the patch that will be released next week will be the biggest patch released by the team for Multiversus. Although Huhne doesn’t go into details, he teases the content, confirming that the patch “adds a lot of interesting things.”

In addition to various feature updates and bug fixes, many fans hope to see an influx of new content into Multiverse with the upcoming patch. There are a lot of fan favorites in the growing list of characters, although many of them are not represented on their stage, such as Looney Tunes characters or even Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. Not only that, the players are still waiting for Rick’s arrival, especially since the players were able to access the character, although he has not yet been officially released.

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.